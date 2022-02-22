ACJHR advises media to stop ‘attacks’ on CBN gov





The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has called on the media to henceforth stop its attacks on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele.



In a statement by its coordinator, Nduka Edede Chinomso, the ACJHR was reacting to a publication by a newspaper in which it attacked the personality of the CBN Governor and those who have been calling on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.



The statement read, “We know of a fact that because the publisher of The Nation newspaper, Bola Tinubu, has declared his intention to run for Presidency, the newspaper can never see or say anything good about anybody who may be a threat to his ambition.



“But we expect the newspaper to dwell in issues ahead of the election instead of resorting to media attacks.



“The newspaper is free to sell its candidate while it is also within the fundamental human rights of the individuals and groups that have been canvassing for Emefiele to also do so.



“It amounts to an abuse of privilege if The Nation newspaper decides to turn itself to the campaign arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and begin to run down perceived opponents of its publisher and jetissoning its core responsibility.



“We wonder why the newspaper has not been turning down the adverts running into million of naira so far placed by those who have been appealing to Emefiele to run.



“We view it as a case of double speaking and double faced for a newspaper to in one hand smile to the bank as a result of adverts being collected and yet on the other hand be attacking those providing the adverts.



“The management of the newspaper is therefore urged to retrace its steps from this inglorious path of perdition before it is too late.”