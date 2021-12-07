ACON seeks support system for people with disabilities

The Amputee Coalition of Nigeria (ACON) has called on Nigerians to support every just cause that promotes and sustain the dignity of People With Disabilities (PWD).

Its founder Florence Akubelu Marcus, made the call in Abuja during the dedication and public presentation of the book “Anguish of Amputation: A Father’s Perspective on Florence Akubelu’s Ordeal and Her 33rd Ampurvesary”.

Marcus expressed worry on the daily horrible stories of different victims of reckless driving, noting that the number of amputees keep increasing just as bad roads and lack of adequate attention for accident victims.

“Every day we are confronted with news of horrors throughout the world which seem both vividly intimate and impossibly distant: helpless outrage is characteristic emotion of the global age.

“Amputation has been the signature atrocity of reckless driving, bad roads, careless and non-prompt attention during hospital emergencies for accident victims, conflict and disasters, gender based violence and several other preventable situation,” she said.

“The most credible estimates of the number of amputees range from two thousand to four thousand in certain communities and states with perhaps twice that many dead from their wounds.”

She estimated number of amputees at several thousands, stressing that they all have dignity and should be respected despite their conditions.

She also demanded for a moral commitment from all stakeholders to reduce or bring to an end the preventable circumstances that led to amputation in the country.

Earlier, the book reviewer Elder Musa Adzua, said the 102 pages book consist of 17 chapters with most of it depicting a father’s affection for his children as well as the inadequacies of the Nigerian health system.

“Some chapters are about Florence’s family and a father’s affection for his children. It also talked about the challenges in the health institutions, existing health policies, sufferings of amputees and the need for society to wake up to support them achieve heights rather than pity for them,” he said.

The author, an 82 year-old wrote the book to inspire hope, motivate blessings and enrich the lives of the young, elderly and PWD’s as well as for counseling and psychosocial support purposes.

