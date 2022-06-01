Acquisition of Union Bank by Titan Trust Bank’ll boost profitability- operators

The acquisition of Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) shares of about 89.39 per cent by Titan Trust Bank expected to boost the bank’s probability in future.

Capital Market Operators described the transactions as a welcome development in the market since it has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited and other majority shareholders of Union Bank of Nigeria had on Monday transfer a total of 27.337 billion shares valued at N191.359 billion to Titan Trust Bank.

Atlas Mara Limited before now held about 48 per cent of the banks shares while

Union Global Partners Limited, a consortium of Nigerian and international investors hold about 65 per cent or 11,008,274,206 of the outstanding common shares of the Union Bank.

Commenting on the recent transactions at the NGX trading ground, Chief Research Officer, Investdata Consulting, Mr Ambrose Omordion said “I expect the development to bring real transformation to the UBN, if they are changing new name or decided to retain the name as Union Bank and with the branch network of the bank , I think it will be a plus to the new management”

He said that maintaining Union Bank branch network is an indication that new management may not likely retrench Union Bank staff because Titan Trust Bank may not have enough staff strength to takeover all the branch network of UBN.

Also speaking the Managing Director APT Securities and Fund Limited, Malam Garba Kurfi said since CBN approved the transaction from the beginning, it is our belief that it is going to be good for the market.

He said that apart from Titan Trust Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank also bidded to takeover Union but their bidding were not successful.

Commenting on the transaction, the Chairman, Union Bank, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza Bassey had earlier said We are grateful to our current investors whose significant and consequential investments over the past nine years facilitated the transformation of Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest and storied institutions.

This is a solid foundation for our incoming investors to build on as we move into a new era for the bank.”

According to the Chairman, Titan Trust Bank, Mr. Tunde Lemo, “The Board of Titan Trust Bank and our key stakeholders are delighted as this transaction marks a key step for Titan Trust in its strategic growth journey and propels the institution to the next level in the Nigerian banking sector.

