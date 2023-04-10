ACReSAL seeks media support for project implementation

The National Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Mr. Abdulhamid Umar, said for the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project to succeed, a robust media collaboration is essential.

He made this known in Abuja, when he received the executive officials of the Environmental Media Correspondents Association of Nigeria, EMCAN.

According to him, the ACReSAL Project is aimed at increasing the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in targeted watersheds in northern Nigeria.

“Part of our development objective also, is to strengthen Nigeria’s long-term enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management,” he added.

He explained that the success of their activities will easily be achieved by the time they are able to effectively communicate what their ACReSAL Project is all about to their target beneficiaries, while also getting relevant feedback about their project.

Umar, further assured that their ACReSAL management will collaborate with EMCAN in a bid to ensure their organisation is seen in the most positive light by the general public.

“I want to assure you that we are committed to strengthening the existing relationship between our organization and EMCAN.

“The relationship between myself and the media has been longstanding. Hence, you have no choice but to ensure that one of your own succeeds.

“We expect that your EMCAN will serve as our information disseminators. You will also be the one to gate-keep our works, and ensure that only what is desirable gets to the public,” he said.

Earlier, Chuks Onyema, National Chairman of EMCAN, congratulated Mr. Umar on his appointment as ACReSAL’s National Project Coordinator, wishing him success in his new position.

Onyema, who writes for The Authority newspaper, also commended the ACReSAL Coordinator for the good work he has been doing in the area of land management in the country, pledging their EMCAN’s support to him and his management team.

