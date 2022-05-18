ACT holds cross regional meeting, harps on CSOs, media partnership

The Agents for Citizens-Driven Transformation (ACT), has harped on the importance of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and media to partner in order to create awareness about activities of CSOs.

The ACT, Component Manager, Mrs. Hafsa Mustapha, disclosed at a two-day “Cross-State/Regional Reflection Session,” for its partners from Plateau and Rivers states, held at Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

“…We recognised that perceptions matters a lot. It was very obvious that even community members that Civil Society Organisations have served are not so sure about the impact they (CSOs) are making within the polity.” She said.

She said ACT thought that having more partnership between CSOs and media will better, “visibility and narratives,” of what the CSOs are doing.

“…Only the media can help drive that narrative effectively such that every stakeholder will understand why CSOs are important,” she said.

According to her, ACT is also strengthening the capacities of 20 CSOs each, from 10 selected states across Nigeria, to enable them to become credible drivers of change and sustainable development in Nigeria.

“We also support them to conform with regulatory practices, there have to be sanity in the operational environment of CSOs.

“We are also helping CSOs to understand the complex regulatory requirements that enables them to operate within the ambits of the law,” she added.

Mrs. Mustapha stressed that the CSOs are selected irrespective of their different thematic areas.

