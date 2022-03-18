ActionAid boosts Edo youth cooperatives with N32.5m

A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, has handed over equipment to the second batch of graduates of a skills acquisition programme under the Migration II Project also known as the Dare To Hope Project in Edo state.

The graduates also received seed grants of N650, 000 per cooperative to further support the businesses of 50 groups (amounting to N32, 500, 000).

ActionAid Nigeria’s country director, Ene Obi, said, “Our assessments have shown that economic reasons are the main push factor for irregular migration. The overall objective of the project is to contribute to improving socio-economic conditions of young people so that they can make informed and voluntary choices, instead of being forced by economic causes to migrate.”

Obi’s address was delivered by the director of programmes, Suwaiba Muhammed Dankabo, at the equipment hand-over ceremony held in Benin City.

According to her, “We are happy for the progress made thus far, as the Migration II project seeks to create alternatives to irregular migration through socio-economic empowerment and sensitisation.”