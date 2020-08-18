ActionAid charges youth to be agents of positive change





ActionAid Nigeria, an international nongovernmental organisation, has charged youth in Kogi state to be agent of positive change and peace builders in order to contribute their quota towards the development of the state and Nigeria at large.



The country’s director, Ene Obi, who gave the charge in Lokoja Tuesday during the 2020 youth summit on preventing violent extremism in Kogi state, advised the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow to have allegiance to their country with a focus on how best they can contribute peacefully to rebuilding the ruins to make the state and the country a better society.



The summit with the theme: Youth Engagement for Global Action was organised by ActionAid Nigeria and Participation Initiative For Behavioural Change and Development (PIBCID) in collaboration with Kogi state Ministry of Youth and Sport Development.



Obi, who was represented at the occasion by Director of Finance, Mr. Oluwole Elegbede, said ActionAid Nigeria through its System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SERVE II) project in Kogi state, has been working closely with the state government and other key stakeholders to ensure that drivers of conflicts such as idleness, perceived marginalisation and restiveness resulting to violence are properly tackled.



Obi called for mutual collaboration from all partners, citizens, youth group and stakeholders involved in the summit to utilise the platform in making youth as strong tools for positive change in the state to end violent extremism.





