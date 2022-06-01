ActionAid forms community action response team against conflict

Action Aid Nigeria has formed Community Action and Response Team (CART) composed of elderly man, women leader and three youths per community, to serve as early warning response against conflict in 12 communities in Kaduna state.

The project under the Systems and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE III) is located in communities across Chikun, Igabi, Jema’a, Kachia, Kudan and Zaria local governments such as Kujama, Damishi, Turunku, Nariya, Takau, Ungwan Masara, Gumel, Kachia, Likoro, Kudan, Wusasa and Gwargwoje.

Project Officer SARVE III Project, Mr Cornelius Shija, said during a one-day Facilitators Interactive Session in Kaduna that the 12 communities were chosen because of their conflict proneness, with the aim of engendering peace in the communities and reducing their proximity to conflict and violence to the barest minimum.

He said that the five-man committee per community were chosen because of their standing in their various communities to lead the cause in ensuring peace.

“We are working with community facilitators who are going to help us in the 12 communities in facilitating most of the activities. They will spearhead most of the activities on their respective communities in trying to see how we implement the activities on delivering the objective which is peace. There are 60 of them, five from each of the 12 communities. We hope to achieve the objective in each of the communities before moving to others.

“The teams were carefully selected from the communities because of what they stand for in the communities. When they go back we are hoping they would help the project succeed. They would be involved as early warning response, mobilisation of town hall meeting, delivery of various programmes and spearheading the process,” he said.

ActionAid Resilience Programme Coordinator, Mr Anicetus Atakpu, said the one day interaction with the community facilitators is to strengthen their knowledge and understanding of SARVE III Project.

“ActionAid believes that projects in the communities should be owned and driven by the community. We have five facilitators from each of the communities. The project is driven by these people to build the needed sustainability. They support planning, process and report through the feedback,” Anicetus said.

