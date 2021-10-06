ActionAid gets N1bn funding for 2023 polls in Kaduna, Kano, Rivers





The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has granted ActionAid Nigeria N1billion to support election processes for women and young people in Kaduna, Kano and Rivers states through the We-You Pro project.

The Director of Resource,Mobilization and Innovation, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu at the inception workshop of the We-You Pro project in Abuja said the project started in September, 2021 and is expected to end in March, 2023.

He said they intend to engage 3 political parties towards ensuring that their systems are strong enough to accommodate women and young person’s representatives within their political structure.

He further said the funding also covers community and state level adding that they will be working with women and youth group in these 3 states .

“We will be working with women and young people towards mobilization and getting other people to ensure that their issues are captured in the manifesto of the political parties .

“We want to see how we can get the politicians to listen to women and ensure that their affairs are captured towards the manifesto.

“We want to have those who intend to lead us ahead 2023 polls are held accountable .

“We are also working with religious and traditional institutions, Community Base Organization, Faith Base Organization towards mobilizing young people and women ,” he said.

Also, the Manager Governance Program, ActionAid Nigeria, Celestine Okwudili Odo said the objectives of the We-YOU pro is to introduce partners and other participants to the projects ,familiarize them with it goals , output, outcomes and the overall MEL framework.

He said other objectives is facilitate understanding of project deliverables and figure out areas for synergies amongst partners .

“Facilitate insightful discussions on mechanism for building high level support and deepening stakeholders engagement for the entire project duration and Review MoUs and familiarize with the FCDO’s requirements and reporting,” he said.



The workshop is aimed at notifying all project stakeholders about the project and will provide the foundation for building collective understanding on the goals of the project and the necessary actions required to achieve the goals.

Related

No tags for this post.