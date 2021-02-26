Actionaid gives N32.5m grant to Edo youth

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Actionaid Nigeria, has handed out a financial grant of N32.5 million to 1,000 persons in Edo state.

The beneficiaries, according to the organisation, had been trained on skills acquisition under the migration II project otherwise known as Dare to Hope in Edo state.

Starter packs such as sewing machines, generators, bead-making machines amongst others.

The country director, Actionaid Nigeria, Ms. Ene Obi, said the beneficiaries were the first batch of the project, adding that the organisation “will continue to monitor their performance while engaging with the donor.”

She said the project also seeks to create alternatives to irregular migration through socio-economic empowerment and sensitisation.

Obi said, “In Edo state, we have been complementing the efforts of the state government in child protection, youth empowerment and ending gender-based violence and irregular migration.

“The overall objective of the project is to contribute to improving socio-economic conditions of young people so that they can make informed and voluntary choices instead of being forced by economic causes to migrate.”

In her remarks, the wife of the Edo state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, lauded the organisation for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to use the grant to turn around their livelihood.