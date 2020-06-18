ActionAid, Global Shapers unveil 205 economic trees planting in Abuja

ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with Global Shapers has flagged off the planting of 205 economic trees in Five communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The communities are Kilankwa in Kwali, Kayecha in Kuje, Jiwa Tsoho in AMAC , Tungan Ashere in AMAC and Pasepa in Bwari Area council.

The Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi represented by the Director of Programmes , Tasallah Chibok, said the essence of the economic tree planting was in commemoration of the World Day to combat Desertification and Drought.

She observed that there are alot of tree falls in the FCT has a result of charcoal production and they are supporting the communities to plant for more trees .

She said the benefit of the tree planting is for economic tree benefit , gives clean and fresh environments and also reduce climate change by reducing carbondioxide from the air .

Aside that, Tsallaha said the tree planting also serves as wind breaker and beautifies the environment emphasizing it importance.

She explained that each families in the communities gets one tree each to nurture as it will be planted around their homes rather than the forest so that it will be well taken care of .

Also, the Director Organisational Effectiveness, Funmi Oyefusi said ActionAid is not contributing to desertification and drought but to let the communities know that where a tree falls another tree can grow .

Also, the Lead team of Global Shapers,

Murital Abdullahi said they are trying combat desertification and drought and the Federal Government is a key component .

He said the FG has a lot of initiative on ground and they are ensuring that these communities know why the trees are there to serve as income ,prevent flooding amongst others .

He said it is important for the FG to encourage more young people to plant more trees as an economic initiative.

He said they are partnering with 10 more agencies to plant 5,000 trees in Abuja as they hope to expand more in ways and strategies to achieve these .

A beneficiary, Mr Michael Ishaya lauded the gesture by ActionAid saying that the specie of the trees will be beneficial to help them in feeding their families as well as paying the school fees of their children .

