ActionAid lauds Blueprint Newspaper for effective coverage of activities

ActionAid Nigeria (ActionAid Nigeria) has applauded Blueprint Newspaper for effective coverage of its activities.

The Communication Coordinator, ActionAid, Lola Ayanda, who stated this during a courtesy visit to Blueprint Newspaper, Head office in Abuja recently, lauded the senior reporter assigned to cover their activities, Adeola Tukuru for covering its activities effectively .

She said each staff of ActionAid Nigeria personally knows and appreciates the senior reporter for always coming through as regards prompt response to their activities .

According to her, there is nobody that doesn’t know Adeola Tukuru in our office because of how hardworking and passionate she is while reporting ActionAids’ activities.

“Whenever we have an events, she will always be part of those who comes early and even at night, whenever she needs our reaction on some issues, she will always reach out to us,”she said .

While responding, the Managing Editor, Mr Clement Oluwole assured ActionAid Nigeria for it maximum support and hoped that this partnership will grow from strength to strength .

On the focus of the paper, Mr Oluwole explained that Blueprint Newspaper has its scale of preferences but they are generally out to serve the people.

He said Blueprint’s content touches virtually on every aspect of national endeavors.

Also, the Editor, Mr Abdulraham Abdulrauf said Blueprint has serious focus on security issues because security affects the people which attracts their interest .

In his words; “ Security affects the human endeavors, security affects people from going to farm amongst others though, we are transcending to 2023 and we are also giving it the right focus”.