ActionAid launches SARVE III, targets 165,360 beneficiaries in Kaduna 

ActionAid Nigeria on Thursday launched the third phase of System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE III) to reduce proneness of 165,360 residents of Kaduna state to violent extremism.

The programme, whose first and second phases were successfully introduced in Kogi and Nasarawa states, is expected to run for three years during which it aimed at enhancing the resilience of 12 communities in six local government areas of Kaduna state to violence extremism by providing livelihood opportunities and trainings for young people and women prone to extreme violence within the identified communities.

The programme targets Damishi and Kujama in Chikun local government, Nariya Kudenda and Turunku in Igabi local government, Takau and Ungwan Masara in Jema’a local government, Gumel and Kachia in Kachia local government, Kudan and Likoro in Kudan local government and Gwargwaje and Wusasa in Zaria local government. It will also cover 12 communities in six local governments of Kano state.

Addressing the launch in Kaduna on Thursday, after paying a courtesy visit on the deputy governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Country Director ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, said the organisation has worked for 22 years in Nigeria as an anti-poverty NGO in poor and excluded communities to fight poverty and promote social justice across the 36 states.

“We have withing the last one month started engagements with stakeholders and with the launch of SARVE III today, all these successes and gains will further be consolidated. The breakdown of unemployment rates in Nigerian states reported by BudgIT in October 2021 ranks Kaduna state 10th with 67.0% just after Borno state which has 67.1%. This implies that more than half of the state’s population are not gainfully employed,” she said.

Ene, who was represented by the Director of Programmes, Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo, said ActionAid with the support of state government, stakeholders media and Global Peace Development (GPD) through SARVE III project will radically address unemployment as a key driver of extremism, among other challenges.

“Under this project, 36,000 direct beneficiaries, 18,200 youth (12,600 male and 5,600 female), 4,160 women; 7,320 men and 6,320 in-school children (3,160 male and 3,160 female) and 129,360 indirect beneficiaries (40,200 female and 89,160 male) will be reached through various channels and engagements including awareness creation, platforms for intercultural, intercommunal and interreligious interactions, advocacies, as well as peace building activities,” she said.