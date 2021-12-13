ActionAid Nigeria empowers 1,614 persons in Nasarawa

ActionAid Nigeria in partnership with Global Peace Development (GPD) and Beacon Youth Initiative (BYI), has empowered 1,614 persons in Nasarawa state under the System and Structure strengthening Approach against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE II) project, to reduce their vulnerability to violent extremism.

Country director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs. Ene Obi, gave the figure Monday, during SERVE II learning and dissemination meeting and launch of the Nasarawa state youth action plan for the Domestication of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250,in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

She said: “In the 33-month life span of the SARVE II project, the project reached 1,614 persons (youth-600 men, 505 women, 509 adult women) with valuable life and economic empowerment skills, reducing their vulnerability to violent extremism and built the capacity of 120 mid and higher-level media professionals on conflict sensitive reportage.”

Obi who was represented by the director of programmes, Suwaiba Muhammed Dankabo, stated that the project utilised thoughtful engagement of young people and youth networks, to de-racalisation and peace, bearing in mind the relevant roles they could play in enhancing peace building initiatives.

She added that 60 police officers,l 15 women, 45 men, were trained to respond to rising issues of violent extremism through the fundamental Human Rights Based Approach (HRBA) while working closely with existing community policing structures.

Other landmark achievements, she stated, include the establishment of 12 Conflict Management Alliance (LOCMA) structures in 12 LGAs in Kogi and Nasarawa states to prevent conflict from escalating in the communities and promoe peace in the states at large.

Executive director, Global Peace Development (GPD), Mr. Ebruke Onajite Esike, said the project has tremendously impacted young men and women ”in Kogi and Nasarawa states through economic, social, and political re-construction of mindset, and empowerment of livelihood equipment which has also contributed to their income earnings.”