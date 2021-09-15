ActionAid Nigeria gets £1.3m grant ahead 2023 polls

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has secured a £1.3million grant from the government of United Kingdom through the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to increase women and youth participation in politics and governance process ahead the 2023 general election.

ActionAid Country Director Ene Obi at the signing of Memoradum of Understanding (MoU) with the British High Commissions Tuesday in Abuja explained that the Women-Youth Project (We-You) would among others mobilize a critical mass of young people and women leading issue-based campaigns towards translating citizens demands into policy actions in the benefiting states.

She further explained that the Women-Youth Project (We-You) which will commenced 3rd September 2021 to August 31st 2023 is targeted at campaigning for women and young people in political and governance processes in Rivers, Kaduna and Kano states.

She said that the overall goal of the project was to contribute to the all inclusive democratic process, and enhance citizen led action towards improvement of good governance in the country.

She said “the critical objective of this project is to engender a decision making process that reflects the priorities of the young people and women in the projects state. We will also strengthen the capacity of women and young people in policy making gearing them towards taking leadership positions to drive positive change.”

She further said that the project will tackle the entire root causes of all form exclusion ranging from the weak internal democracy in political parties in Nigeria electoral violence, godfatherism, citizens trust deficit, insecurity, vote buying and selling.

Speaking, the Head of Governace British High Commission, Nigeria, Sam Waldock noted that UK has been supporting Nigeria since 1999, saying the UK has supported Nigeria Democracy to the tune of £50million as it remains committed to entrenching democratic process in the country.

He stated that with less than two years to 2023 general election, FCDO and ActionAid Nigeria hope to achieve inclusiveness decision-making process in political parties and other democratic institutions that reflect the choices of citizens, galvanize active better informed and engaging more citizens.