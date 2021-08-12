ActionAid Nigeria lauds President Buhari’s 50% education commitment

ActionAid Nigeria has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to increase education spending by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025.

The objective is for the country to hit the global benchmark of 20 per cent of public allocation and expenditure to education.

This was a commitment made at the Global Education Summit in London which was co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a press statement signed by Country Director, Ene Obi, Nigeria is a signatory to many international instruments on the delivery of quality education, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as such, “we expect to see a directive to all relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to prioritize and commence the process of incremental budgeting to actualise the commitment.

“We are particularly delighted that the commitment responds to the call for Governments to take actions to increase the SHARE of funds allocated to and spent on free, quality, inclusive public education.

“This is very critical for the transformation of the sector and will help in placing the country on the path to sustainable education for all.

“The Government must ensure it works with relevant organizations to enable greater scrutiny of future allocations by publicly publishing education budget and expenditure.

“To attain the SDG for education, it would be critical to not only increase the funding for education but also ensure that it is targeted at projects and programmes that are aimed at addressing the out-of-school phenomenon especially for girls and other marginalized children, improve learning outcomes and increase the nations stock of human capital that can be transformed into job creation.

“We want to encourage that there has to be quality provision of gender responsive public service facilities in all schools,” she said.