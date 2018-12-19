ActionAid to spend $2.5m in 2019 in Kogi, Nasarawa

ActionAid Nigeria yesterday said the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) yesterday approved 2.5 million US Dollars for a three-year community engagement in Kogi and Nasarawa states starting from 2019.

The Country Director of the NGO, Mrs. Ene Obi who disclosed this in Lokoja at the End of Project Dissemination of the System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE) project in Kogi state said the approval would enable the extension of the project after its 30 months engagement in six communities of the state.

Obi who was represented by Mrs. Tasalla Chibok, Director Programmes noted that the “ambitious” project aimed to address the intrinsic issues of extreme violence spilling across communities in Kogi, making the state an unsafe corridor for about 11 states as a result of the spillover effect on adjoining states.

She said:”It was against this backdrop that the SARVE project tagged, ‘Building Bridges; Creating Alternatives’ was launched in Kogi state. The project was aimed at supporting communities to build resilience against violent extremism.”

Obi said that the It has also improved the economic status of women and youths in the project communities through its Livelihood Support Programmes.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.