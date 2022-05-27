ActionAid trains 48 youth on Radio listening for peace

ActionAid Nigeria on Friday trained 48 youth from 12 communities in six local governments of Kaduna state on radio listening as a tool for peace building, education and promoting social cohesion.

The training, under the System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE III) Project, aimed at building resilience among residents of the 12 community in Kaduna state against violent extremism by helping the youth to form a radio listening group in their various communities of not less than 20 members per group, where they listen to programmes and discussions on peace building and conflict resolution on radio.

The very active and proactive among the groups could be assisted to metamorphose into a cooperative society where they can benefit from government and civil society organisations’ grants according to ActionAid Resilience Programme Coordinator, Mr. Anicetus Atakpu.

“The youth radio listening session is targeted at strengthening one key component of SARVE III Project; use of radio as a medium of transmitting messages to our teeming youth.

“We have programmes running on three radio stations in Kaduna state, we want to create a community listening group to listen to our radio programmes. We want to have an interactive session by bringing two males and two females from each of the 12 communities, bring them up to speed, give them a radio set and enable them to discuss what they listened to and build their capacity. It is another way of educating the people from the radio listening group,” Atakpu said.

