ActionAid trains women, youth on inclusiveness in politics, governance

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigerian women and youth have been urged to make themselves available for politics and governance, so that they can contribute their quota to democratic development of the country.

A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Nigeria made the call on Monday in Kaduna during a training workshop for women and youth from six local government areas of Kaduna state tagged ‘Hope, Action and Progress for Women and Youth in Politics and Governance”.

According to the Project Coordinator, ActionAid WeYouPro Women and Youth Inclusion in Political and Governance Process, Frank Abu, “We are here for a training on political influencing budgeting analysis, political education and women in peace and security.

“This is sequel to an arrangement with our mentee. We have a mentoring programme that trains our women and youth on politics for 2023. Majority of them want to pick up form and contest on the election, so we are training them on how to analyze budget and influence policy.

“We hope to have better informed citizens and citizens trained on policy influencing and political education. We found out that women and youth made up 65% of voters but they are not given viable positions in their political parties, they are not given chance to contest, to lead instead politicians used them to get the number.

“We are saying mobilise, women should vote for women; youth should vote for youth. Women and youth should come out and participate and seek positions and vote.”

Also speaking, one of the organisers, Mercy John, said the programme which runs between September 2021 and March 2023, covers six local governments in Kaduna state namely; Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Chikun, Igabi, Zaria and Jema’a, eight councils in Kano state, six local governments in Rivers state and FCT Abuja.