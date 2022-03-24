ActionAid wants NASS commitment to passage of Gender Bills

ActionAid Nigeria ( AAN) has called on the Nigerian National Assembly to substantiate it’s commitment to gender equality by representing and reconsidering all five proposed Gender Bills in the 5th Constitution Amendment Bills.

AAN Country Director, Ene Obi in a press statement issued in Abuja said the Nigerian women deserve a constitution that guarantees: an irreducible minimum of 111 seats in the National Assembly.

She further said as the 2023 general elections draw nearer, INEC should take lessons from the FCT polls and re-evaluate its readiness for subsequent elections.

“We call on INEC to improve on logistics coordination, retrain staff on the use of the BVAS and review the accessibility of polling units with registered voters who are PWDs.

“The importation and sales of adulterated fuel has dire consequences for the Nigeria economy and the productivity and livelihood of its citizens. Such misconduct should attract immediate sanctions of the culprits to serve as deterrence to others.

“To restore honesty and accountability in the sector, we call on the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC to prioritize sanction and improve on quality assurance to ensure no future occurrence.

“We call on the Federal Government to promptly implement all contents of the FGN/ASUU agreement. Government should declare a state of emergency on education to rebuild it and ensure that the children of the poor get quality education.

“To tackle insecurity in the country, there is an urgent need to amend the constitution to allow for states to set up their various police outfits by taking the police off the exclusive legislative list and including same in the concurrent list.

“ActionAid Nigeria Board of Trustees reiterates that cracking the nation’s current security challenges also requires increasing the manpower and welfare of all security agencies and equipping them with modern combat equipment, skills, and training.

“The government must renew partnership with neighboring countries to enhance intelligence exchange and information sharing that would help in quelling the insurgency and other sundry crimes,” he said.