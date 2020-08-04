Activist accuses NASS Minority Caucus of silence over corruption allegations

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has accused leadership of the Minority Caucus of the National Assembly of unnecessary keeping quiet amidst allegations of corruption against top government officials and some Ministries, Department and Agencies.

Frank specifically said the recent allegations of corruption against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the allegation of stolen money in the oil industry ought to have caught the attention of the minority caucus if nothing was fishing.

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who is currently under investigation over corruption allegations, had also levelled multiple accusations of corruption against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over recovered assets, calling on the presidential panel and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the AGF.

One of Magu’s lawyers, Tosin Ojaomo, has reportedly referred to a media report linking Malami to the alleged illegal sale of recovered assets, the sale of vessels, among others for which he (Malami) had threatened legal action against the news medium that reported his alleged fraud.

In a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, Fank revealed that a motion expected to be read before the Sallah holiday was submitted to the minority caucus of the National Assembly but no action was taken by the members.

Frank said he has gathered reliably that AGF Malami has been lobbying the leadership of the minority caucus, especially in the House of Representatives to drop a motion ought to have been moved on the need to probe his (Malami) activities since 2015.

The Bayelsa born political activist, however demanded that the minority caucus under Hon. Ndude Elumelu should break it’s silence and quickly act like a vibrant opposition voice in the National Assembly.

Frank said: “We have watched keenly the performances of the opposition caucus in the National Assembly and it has been nothing to write home about. Opposition lawmakers are the voices of the voiceless Nigerians but the supposed voices in the National Assembly are also loosing their voices to intimidation, fear and for personal gains.

“I hereby call on the Hon. Ndude Elumelu not to compromise the trust reposed on him as the leader of opposition in the House of Representatives. Now that Ndude’s party (PDP) has pardoned him and recognize his minority leadership of the House, it is a responsibility he must justify.

“Opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly should know that Nigerians are watching them on how they will distinguish themselves among the rubber stamps members.

“The prevailing corruption cases, especially as it affect the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami must be brought to the limelight by the opposition lawmakers, the stolen fund in the NNPC should not also be swept under the carpet, among other allegation of corruption cases rocking the APC administration,” Frank said.

The outspoken activist asked the Elumelu minority caucus’s leadership to immediately call for a Public Hearing and force the National Assembly to embark on thorough investigation of all the corruption allegations against some top members of General Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He also called on reputable Civil Society Organisations, known human rights activists, Labour unions and student bodies not to keep quiet any longer, adding that posterity will not forgive those who are deliberately keeping quiet and refuse to speak out for the betterment of Nigeria now.

