Activist charges youth on discipline, politics

A Jos-based legal practioner and rights activist, Mr Lawal Ishaq Esq, has charged Nigerian youth on the need to imbibe self discipline and participate actively in politics for better development of the country.



Ishaq gave the charge at a one day seminar themed: “Mentoring the young; Bridge to the Future,” organised by Gangare Young Students Association (GYSA).



He said: “One of the reasons, why youths are left behind is the fact that, you do not want to actively participate in party politics with sense of responsibility.”

Barr. Ishaq lamented that educated youth, including ex students of politics always left their academic training for those that did not attend tertiary institutions to be in leadership positions.





He said party politics is very important when it comes to human resource development, and all spheres of life.

“Politics stir development, and one of the problem with our youths is that, you aim higher in politics.





“Don’t aim higher position, let’s start from the grassroots, aspire to be a councillor of your ward, from where you will grow high in politics,” he said.

President of the association, Abdurrashed Musa, said they were motivated to promote discipline, self-reliance, foster good faith and common understanding among young people

“We looked at the youth structure within Jos, and weighed our chances as to the gap between our elders, especially, our supposed mentors, people that have excelled in various aspects of lives, so that they will orientate us towards self-actualization,” he said.

He expressed regrets that most of the youth, though graduates, were engaged in bad politics, and other social vices.

