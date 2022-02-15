Activist slams N200m suit against Amaechi, Police over ‘threat to life’

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged use of security operatives to harass and intimidate and activist.

Rivers state based human rights activist, Onengiya Erekosima, sued Amaechi alongside the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as 1st and 2nd defendants for threatening his life and unjustly violating his fundamental human rights.

Erekosima, founder and president of Foundation for Peace and Non-violence in Nigeria is demanding for a sum of N200 million jointly and severally against Amaechi and the IGP as damages/ compensation for the breach of his fundamental rights enshrined under chapter IV of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

In the suit, filed by Samuel Nwosu on his behalf, the activist asked the court to compel Amaechi and IGP to pay him N200 million as compensation for the harassment and intimidation he suffered in the hands of the defendants over the years.

The activist also prayed for a declaration that Amaechi’s declaration, description and tagging him as a “Terrorist” without recourse to any due process of law infringed upon his fundamental rights to life, personal liberty, dignity of human person, freedom of movement, freedom from discrimination and right to private and family life.