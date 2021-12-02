Activist tasks Senator Ashiru on more constituency projects

A Community Activist, Barri Temi Salami Nuruddin, has called on the Senator representing Kwara south Senatorial District, Oyelola Yissa Ashiru, to embark on more constituency projects to convince the masses of fulfilling his campaign promises.

This is contained in an open letter duly signed by the activist and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.





The letter reads: “The reason for this open letter is to commend you for your toil, particularly construction of roads in Offa. However, Offa metropolis needs serious urbanization roads that could improve the commercial activities and improve the standard of living of our people.But it is a common opinion that those 6/6 feet wide and less than half quarter kilometer of road does not affect the prosperity of our land.

"The Ooffa road from Popo to Ile Film is still used for the customary purpose of sun drying yam flour(Elubo) and an habitation of sheep and goats because there are alternative roads that are under- used.





“Infrastructure should be purposeful, for instance roads linking Adeleke Junction to Bintinlaye and other modern expansions could attract businesses and expand the movement of commercial buses and help urbanize our community.



According to the statement, embarking on mushroom projects to bamboozle the people is unpatriotic and a great disservice to the infrastructurally disadvantaged community.

The letter alleged that several Kwara Southerners especially youths seeking to get recommendations or other conventional senatorial tappings from the senator were denied access consistently.

“This is unexpected of you considering your political history and pledges. Young people should not be made more vulnerable, those who have gone through the walls of schools seeking jobs should be pacified not treated with contempt.

“Distinguished Senator, a stitch in time saves nine, there is an urgent need for you to show political genuity and presence in kwara south for posterity. Our people are unique politically, when they clap for you there is the need for you to know their intentions. They may be celebrating your antics and wait for the appropriate time to politically undress you. “Brevity’ says Shakespeare is the soul of wit”, the letter read

