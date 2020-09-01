Activists petition IGP over killings in Delta community, call for independent investigation

Worried by killings and maiming of youths in the Evwreni Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state, by vigilante group, Bakassi Boys, allegedly armed by the community’s monarch, HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane, some civil rights activists have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, to order an independent and impartial investigation into the activities of the group.

The activists on the aegis of the Forum for Good Governance (FGG), disclosed this, Tuesday, while addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Abuja.

Reading a statement by the forum, a legal practitioner, Barr Ugochukwu Ezekiel, in the company of other members of the community, said the situation has degenerated into “a cesspool of murders, violence and insecurity.”

The statement co-signed by Lemmy Ughegbe, Ataguba Aboje, A. T. Yusuf, Alexander Oketa, alleged that the vigilante group constituted by the monarch has been unleashing terror on the people and have killed several people in the community.

They alleged that on March 22, 2020, Okakor Omoghene, a youth of the community, was killed by members of the vigilante group on the order of the said monarch.

“Scores of youths were also severely injured during the incident. Also worrisome is the fact that despite several reports of the incident to the Police

(Ughelli ‘A’ Division), no arrest or investigation had been made. Till date the corpse of the deceased is still nowhere to be found,” they said.

They further said that on June 20, 2020, the immediate past Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Executive Director, Projects, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, narrowly escaped assassination along the East/West Road, close to the community.

According to the activists, after the incident a team of policemen arrived Evwreni to arrest the prime suspect, however, mayhem ensued when the said traditional ruler allegedly tipped off the suspect and aided his escape amidst sporadic shooting by the vigilante group.

They further alleged that the monarch issued a death order to the vigilante group against any member of the Adjogbe family found within the community after which another youth, Sylvester Adjogbe, 34, was shot dead by the leaders of the vigilante group.

“We note with sadness that Evwreni Progress Union (EPU), the grassroot pressure group renowned for promoting the core ideals of good governance, equity and justice in Evwreni Kingdom had written many petitions to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta state and the IGP and some highly placed individuals are working hard to ensure that the matter is swept under the carpet while the gruesome murder of innocent citizens continue in that community,” they alleged.

They called for a thorough investigation into the death of Sylvester Adjogbe, Okakor Omoghene, as well as others whom have been allegedly killed or assaulted the vigilante group.

They also called of the constitution of an enquiry into the circumstances leading to the escape of a suspect arrested by the police in the state.

The activists said the community was presently sitting on a keg of gunpowder and if the matter was not addressed urgently it could escalate into a full-blown crisis.

“Evwreni presently sits on a keg of gun powder and if nothing urgent is done, we fear for the lives and properties of the people of that Community. We urge the Police to act fast as a stitch in time, they say, saves nine,” they said.