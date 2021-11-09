Activities heighten as Lagos Int’l Trade Fare enters second week

Activities at the ongoing 35th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair began in earnest as it entered its second week following the opening ceremony which was held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the theme of this year’s fair is: ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,’

The Director- General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, said: “In addition to the general interest fair, the annual international business event will feature the Business- 2-Business meetings simultaneously with the fair. There will also be the Africa Day Celebration at the same venue.

The focus this year is to encourage intra-African trade and position Africa as the preferred investment destination and an economic powerhouse. “The exhibition will also facilitate networking amongst exhibitors and between exhibitors and visitors. The fair is expected to attract many visitors seeking to take advantage of the networking opportunities and discounted prices. “Corporate organisations, including multinational corporations, indigenous conglomerates, financial institutions, and SMEs have indicated interest in participating at the fair.”