Actors Guild mourns ‘Natty’ of New Masquerade

The Actors Guild of Nigeria mourns veteran actor, Romanus Amuta, popularly known as “Natty,” aged 79, who died on February 9, 2022, after battling a protracted ailment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amuta became famous as Natty in the New Masquerade, a popular Nigerian sitcom that aired during the 1980s until the mid-1990s on the Nigerian Television Authority Network.

New Masquerade, one of Nigeria’s longest running sitcoms, was aired on Tuesday nights from 8:30p.m. to 9:00p.m.

It was created and written by James Iroha who also acted in the sitcom alongside casts of late James Iroha (Gringory Akabogu), late Claude Eke(Jegede Shokoya); Chika Okpala (Chief Zebrudaya); Tony Akposheri (Zakky); Lizzy Eveome (Ovuleria); late Christy Essien-Igbokwe (Akpena); Davis Offor (Clarus); and Romanus Amuta (Natty).

The national president of the Guild, Emeka Rollas, during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the deceased would remain evergreen due to his contributions to the growth of the Nollywood industry.

“This is another sad moment for Nollywood as we lost a great thespian, Romanus Amuta aka, Natty. Though gone from our sight, Natty will remain evergreen in our hearts; my condolences to the family, friends, fans and all grieving hearts on his demise. Rest on dear colleague,” he said.

Romanus Amuta was also a Nollywood actor who mostly played herbalist or traditional priest, elder or chief roles in movies.

Amuta started his career in the media landscape and worked with the Daily Times newspaper before delving into the movie industry.

He came into the limelight after featuring in the New Masquerade which was one of the most popular television series in the 80s.

Movies he featured in the 80s.

Movies he featured in were Lion Finger (2003), Eagle’s Bride (2005) and Ijele (1999) among others.