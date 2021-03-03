Actors Guild presents N200, 000 to member affected by explosion

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has presented a cheque of N200, 000 to one of its members, who was affected by grenade explosion in Kaduna.

A statement signed by its national vice president, North-west, Waziri Waash said the presentation was effected by the North-west Zone AGN on February 25, 2021.

The beneficiary, Mohammed Sabiu Ibrahim, who was involved in an accident when a grenade exploded during demonstration at the Nigerian Army 1 Division in Kaduna some three years ago, was delighted by the gesture. The victim has since lost the use of his hands.

Ibrahim, who resides in Mando with his wife and children, said his joy could not be quantified, saying he was proud to be a member of AGN.

In a related development, the Guild also donated umbrellas and N10, 000 each to widows and aged Kaduna women in fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility to the citizens of the state.

They also called on other organisations to key into such activities in order to assist the federal government in lifting people out of poverty.

The chairperson Kaduna chapter, Hajia Salma Ibrahim, commended the efforts of the national president, Mr Emeka Rollas, describing him as a man of wisdom, honour and experience.

The executives on the entourage included Waash, national vice president, Hajiya Salma Ibrahim, chairperson Kaduna chapter, Johnson Erakpotobor, secretary Kaduna AGN, Gabby Okotie, former chairman and director Kaduna AGN and Abayomi Musa, Chief of Staff to Vice president AGN.