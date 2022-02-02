Actors, others felicitate with business mogul on birthday

It was a day of glamour and glitz as showbiz personalities joined US-based philanthropist, business mogul and politician, High Chief Dr Kemdi Chino Opara, at his country home in Obazu, Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state, to celebrate his birthday.

Chief Opara is the Founder/CEO of the Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation (KCOF).

The event which had the unveiling/launching of his Nollywood movie entitled “Ebube” was characterised by lots of funfare and side attractions with the likes of Shama Melody, an Owerri based Bongo highlife artiste performing alongside upcoming gospel artistes like Onyinyechi Favour and Ada Akubuo, and several comedians who thrilled the audience.

Beyond marking his birthday, the successful entrepreneur hinted on his achievements while revealing that the movie “Ebube” will be premiered in cinemas across Nigeria and viewed on broadcast stations respectively.

Dr. Opara, through his Foundation has been nurturing new talents within and outside Owerri, as well as providing unique opportunities for youths interested in making a career in the entertainment industry.

Chris Oge Kalu, DGN, Producer and Director of the movie, EBUBE led other Nollywood actors and actresses to the occasion. He commended the celebrant for giving the youths the opportunity to showcase their talents and prayed God to grant Dr. Opara good health and long life while wishing him victory in his political aspiration.

The Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation focuses on humanitarian ventures, geared towards youth development, helping people gain financial independence.