ACUF condemns rape cases, demands government intervention

The Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), an NGO has condemned the

rampant cases of paedophilia and rape of young girls and women in

states across the federation.

In a statement made available to the media yesterday in Abuja, the

founder of ACUF, Mr Chiwuike Uba, condemned rape in all forms,

especially the avoidable death of Ochanya Elizabeth and implored state

governments to domesticate the Child Rights Act and Violence Against

Persons (Prohibition) Act.

Uba was reacting to the death of 13-year old rape victim, Ochanya

Elizabeth, who died of complications from vesico vaginal fistula

(VVF), following alleged incessant rape by her uncle, Andrew Ogbuja, a

staff of Benue state Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor

Ogbuja, a final-year student at the Federal University of Agriculture,

Makurdi.

The father and son were said to have serially abused the 13-year-old

girl since she was eight, even as medical examinations showed that

Ochanya developed vesico vaginal fistula, a condition in which she

continuously dripped urine, following damage to her bladder.

“The incident involving Ochanya is a sad one. ACUF joins other human

rights activists to condemn rape in all forms and demand that justice

should prevail in her case. We are talking about a 13 year old girl

whose life was cut short, because of man’s inhumanity to man. The

culprits must be brought to book in order to serve as deterrent to

others.

In a 2014 report by UNICEF on violence against children in Nigeria,

between 2012 and 2013, about 30 per cent of women in Nigeria

experienced one form of domestic violence or another, with one in four

females reported experiencing sexual violence in childhood, with

approximately 70 per cent reporting more than one incident of sexual

violence.

In the same study, it was found that 24.8 per cent of females’ ages 18

to 24 years experienced sexual abuse prior to age 18, of which 5.0 per

cent sought help, with only 3.5 per cent receiving any services.

“Therefore, the sad incident involving Ochanya is a wakeup call for

government to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and

property of citizen, especially hapless children. It is high time that

the Child Rights Act and VAPP law were domesticated in states across

the federation.

‘‘As citizens, we have to work towards rebuilding our society to

ensure that young children are saved the trauma and abuse resulting

from working as houseboys and housemaids,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.