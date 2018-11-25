ACUF fix Dec 1 YouDAL/entrepreneurship training

In line with its contributions to national development and getting people to think out of the box, a non-governmental organization (NGO), Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), has scheduled a one-day workshop to train youths on critical thinking, problem solving and entrepreneurship development.

The workshop, slated for Saturday, December 1, in Enugu, is part of ACUF’s monthly Youth Development and Leadership (YouDAL) workshop series, which will afford youths the opportunity to acquire and apply some necessary skills required in thinking critically, creatively and making decisions that will solve problems and resolve conflicts.

This is also in recognition of the challenges facing the youth in Nigeria, which includes lack of knowledge to envision and execute strategic leadership processes and effective management, inadequate skills for entrepreneurship, lack of ability to participate in governance and effect social change and weaknesses in setting personal and vocational goals.

In an exclusive chat with Blueprint, founder of the NGO, Mr Chiwuike Uba, said that the workshop is free for registered participants; as ACUF is basically interested in enlightening and building the skills capacity of Nigerians; in order to transform lives and build nations.

said that no stone was left unturned in bringing together experts and resource persons from different parts of the world to speak to participants in the workshop, even as he revealed that ACUF will never rest until its target of seeing a better Nigeria is achieved.

Chiwuike added that ACUF has carried out similar workshops in the past, especially in spreading the awareness about asthma ailment, just as he called on government and well-meaning Nigerians for sponsorship in combating the scourge of asthma: which he said is not a death sentence for patients.

said: “Critical, creative and entrepreneurial thinking are useful in every sphere of life, especially as individuals with strong critical thinking skills are very valuable resources to nations, teams and to businesses. YouDAL aims to promote youth leadership development, education and employment, to support healthy lifestyle and foster the participation of all the youth into all aspects of society at national, state and local government levels.”

“For best impact, ACUF has assembled national and international experts to address the participants. They include: Mr KC Richards, Larry Oguego; founder of the Life Coach Project and Human Rights Volunteer Corps (HRVC), Chukwuma Ephraim Okenwa; Director of Queen’s Model Schools and a Triple YALI Champion, among others.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.