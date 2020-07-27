AD chieftain threatens to take Makinde to court over N100bn loan plan

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Oyo state, Engr Hakeem Alao, Sunday threatened to drag Governor Seyi Makinde to court over his government’s plan to borrow N100 billion loan.

Engr Alao in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his media aide, Omotayo Iyanda, specifically asked the governor to rescind his plans to go ahead with the borrowing or face legal action.

According to the AD chieftain, the move by Makinde to borrow the loan was a way to throw the hard working and innocent citizens and residents of Oyo state into perpetual financial burden, adding that he was shocked to hear that Governor Makinde decided to take the N100 billion loan to finance projects that could be financed gradually through IGR if he had been visionary, creative and hardworking.

“It is shocking to hear the amount in the bond Governor Seyi Makinde has decided to take to finance projects that could be financed gradually through IGR, if he had been visionary, creative and hardworking enough without throwing the hardworking and innocent citizens and residents of Oyo state into a perpetual financial burden which might be difficult to liquidate in scores of years to come and hamper the economic progress of the state and comfort of the people,” he said.

Engr Alao pointed out that the loan will hamper the economic progress of the state and comfort of the people, saying, “any sensible man should wonder what has gone wrong with a governor who has spoken against his predecessor, late Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi in 2018, for taking a loan to the tune of N130 billion in seven years.”

The AD chieftain emphasized that the people of the state deserved explanation on the loan from the Governor, however threatened to take Makinde to court, should he go ahead to borrow the loan.

“Even if he must take such a huge loan, the people of the state have a right to see convincing reasons to do so as it is not entirely wrong to take a loan to finance state projects but certainly not the types our governor attached the N100bn bond to. What will be the economic benefits of those projects to the citizens of Oyo state?”