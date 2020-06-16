AD Chieftain to Makinde, lawmakers: Fish out, prosecute those behind killings in Oyo



Alliance for Democracy (AD), Chieftain in Oyo state, Engr Hakeem Oyedele Alao, has asked Governor Seyi Makinde and the state House of Assembly to ensure the arrest of those behind killings in the state in the last one year of his administration.

Engr Alao who was the AD governorship candidate in Oyo state in the 2019 general election in a statement on Monday beckoned on the governor and the House of Assembly member to set up committees that would facilitate the arrest of the killers.



He also called for investigation and prosecution of those perpetrating the rape and murder cases in the state, particularly those of Babatunde Oreitan, Fatai Yusuf, Barakat Bello and the murdered villagers in Akinyele.

The AD Chieftain who spoke through his media aide, Omotayo Iyanda, said,”It is worrisome that the crime rate is increasing in the state despite the huge financial investment and promises made by this administration to secure lives and property of people of the state.



“It is on this note that we are calling on the Oyo state government under Engineer Seyi Makinde and the Oyo state House of Assembly to speedily set action (s) in motion to investigate and bring to book those perpetrating the rape and murder cases in the state, particularly those of Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf Oko Oloyun, Barakat Bello and the murdered villagers at Pade, Akinyele Local Government, to demonstrate that the Makinde led government is truly a serious one.

“In a week, within an interval of days, a young undergraduate of a college in Ibadan named Barakat Bello was killed in the city after she was raped. The uproar about the killing of the farmers at Pade Village, Akinyele Local Government, allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen, had not settled down before the news of the callous murder of the young lady hit the airwaves.”

“Months back, perhaps barely seven months into this administration of Seyi Makinde, two prominent sons of this state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ona-Ara Local Government and Alhaji Fatai Yusuf Oko Oloyun, were murdered in cold blood. As briefly noted above, several fire incidents, including those of Akesan and Ogunpa markets, have also happened in less than one year of this administration.



“These are crimes and disasters too many in a short period of time. It is, therefore, a bewilderment that no concrete action, till date, has been taken by the Makinde administration to address these disasters and crimes, let alone investigating them and bringing the culprits to book.



“Let governor Seyi Makinde realise that public administration is a serious business and for serious-minded fellow not for fellow that will gloss over issues and surround himself/themselves with the people that lack creative ideas or the aides that would not be allowed to exhibit their skills and talents to function well to move the state forward.”