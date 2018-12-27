AD guber candidate calls for hitch-free polls

Alliance for Democracy (AD) Oyo State governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Engr. Hakeem Oyedele Alao, has called for peaceful and hitch-free 2019 general elections.

The AD candidate in a Christmas message issued in Ibadan, urged Nigerians to pray for a peaceful elections as a mark of their deep love for the country.

Speaking on the significance of Christmas, which he described as a symbolic demonstration of God’s love for mankind, he said the release of Jesus Christ for the remission of humans’ transgressions was a display of divine love.

“By next year, the current democratic experience would be 20 years and unless we want to deceive ourselves, we have not gotten it right.

“It is very sad that nothing has really changed in our democratic practice in our almost two decades of unbroken experience and if anything has changed at all, it has been for the worse.

“Any change in every indices of measuring democratic success has been in the negative and this is why we need prayers towards getting it right come 2019”, he stated.

He said the only fundamental difference between Nigerians and other citizens of other countries where things work almost perfectly “is the love citizens of other countries have for their fellow beings which is what is missing among our people here.”

“Nigeria too can be great and even greater than some of the countries our people now run to as refugees if only those privileged to be blessed show love and concern for others.

“With love and concern for others, it won’t be possible for individuals to blindly steal from the nation’s tilt or kill fellow being in the name of politics”, the AD gubernatorial candidate noted.