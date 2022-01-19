Adama Barrow: Buhari heads to Gambia



President Muhammadu Buhari would depart Abuja Wednesday for Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, to attend the inauguration of Gambian President, Adama Barrow, following his re-election for a second term.

On the invitation of his host, the President would be a Special Guest of Honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The President, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017 after the former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to surrender power after losing the election.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja said the President would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.