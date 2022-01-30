Adamawa 2023: Madawaki strategises on guber aspiration

Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members, and supporters met in Yola, and vowed to chart a way forward for Alhaji Umar Mustapha Madawaki (Otumba of Ekiti), who is aspiring to be the next governor of Adamawa state.

At the town hall meeting with the theme; “Facing the future together”, APC stakeholders from Yola South, Fofure and Girei had fruitful discussions. People took turns to deliver hopeful and ambitious speeches of winning the 2023 elections; to them, Mustapha is the most sellable aspirant in APC.

Madawaki, in his speech to the mammoth crowd, reiterated that his decision to run for the seat of the governor was borne out of an arch desire to provide the needed dividends of democracy to the people of Adamawa state.

While seeking their support to enable him to emerge as the APC flag-bearer in the 2023 gubernatorial election. He said if the mandate is given to him, he will ensure that the party waxes stronger in the state and win the 2023 general elections.

“I know and I recognise how important you are to our great party, APC, hence my decision to call for this town hall meeting for us to rob minds on how to take over power from PDP in the state,” Madawaki said.

He expressed his readiness, willingness, commitment, and determination to carry everybody along and run an all-inclusive government by God’s will if he wins the election in 2023.

A stakeholder, Alhaji Sallau Amanda, made a passionate appeal to all party leaders in the state and the 21 local government areas to unite for the overall goal of winning the election in 2023.

According to him, Madawaki is one among many aspirants who will help in bringing the party to the table of consensus. This is all we are praying for, APC should sit down and give us who to work for in 2023.

“I believe that our party, APC, is the party to beat come 2023. We have all it takes to win the election,” Amanda said.

The APC Chairman of Yola-South LGA, Alhaji Ahmadu Mohammed Mbamoi, extolled Otumba’s foresight and ingenuity of sponsoring revalidation of voters’ cards across the state to all people, irrespective of party divide.

He said this effort by Madawaki takes only a leader who loves humanity, adding he has special regard for APC and the people of Adamawa state.

He assured the APC gubernatorial aspirant of unrelenting support if he secured the party ticket.

Another APC stakeholder, Alhaji Babalu Hassan, expressed excitement that someone from Adamawa central senatorial zone is declaring his intention to vie for the governorship seat, which the zone has been clamouring for long.

He called on the people to rally around Madawaki in order to actualise the dream of the Central zone of producing a governor.