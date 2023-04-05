Adamawa: Again, PDP demands REC’s sack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has for the second time called for the removal of Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, over alleged involvement in the manipulation of electoral results.

Addressing a press conference, the PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, Tuesday in Abuja, alleged that the REC has taken side with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming governorship re-run election in Adamawa state.

Ologunagba said INEC is stoking a breakdown of law and order with the continued stay in office of Ari as Adamawa state REC despite his alleged complicity in the plots to manipulate the outcome of the governorship election in the state even with PDP’s clear lead of 31,299 lawful votes in the election.

PDP described as provocative and unacceptable that INEC retained Ari to conduct the April 15, 2023 governorship re-run election despite being allegedly caught on tape directing the Electoral Officer of Fufore local government area of Adamawa state in Hausa language to alter election results in favour of the governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Aisha Binani.

The party dismissed the denial of the leaked audio tape, cautioning that the continued stay in office of Ari in the face of widespread outcry amounts to pushing the people to the wall and daring them to do their worst.

Ologunagba said: “The situation around the embattled INEC REC is worsened by allegations of similar instructions to Electoral Officers in some other local government areas of the state to manipulate the results of the election.

“In view of these grave allegations and evidence of the audio tape already in the public domain, Mallam Ari should immediately recuse himself from superintending and/or conducting the re-run governorship election.”

