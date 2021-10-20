Adamawa APC crisis deepens as group petitions over Yola South congress

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth in Adamawa state has petitioned national secretariat in Abuja over the party’s congress in Adamawa South.

The crisis has deepened to the extent of calling the attention of Governor Mai-Mala Buni who is the caretaker chairman of the party to act fast in order to save the party from collapse.

The letter which was signed by state coordinator, Halilu MB Sajo (Khaleel) notified the Buni committee of the tampering of the results of the last Yola South LGA party congress.

The group wondererd why the result should be tampered with despite its sanctity adjudged the most fairest and freest.

“The election was adjudged to be free and fair by party stakeholders, scores were collated, counted and announced to the satisfaction of party officials, contestants and their representatives.

“The names of successful party executives were put in black and white also to the satisfaction of all. The congress took place in the presence of security agencies as well as INEC who were present and monitored to conclusion all that happened at the event.



“Photocopies of election results were given to the police and INEC who were among the stakeholders that observed and monitored the Congress”, the letter read

Khaleel alongside Abubakar Sali (secretary), Solomon Michael (treasurer), Ahmed Ibrahim (organising secretary), Gaddafi Umar and Halima Abubakar (women leader) co-signed the letter and foretold the party’s doom in 2023 as many party members may quit the party.

“We are calling on your office as a matter of urgency to intervene and reinstate the excos in the interest of peace and fairness and in accordance with the electoral rules of the party,” they said.



While reiterating their passionate call to mediate in the interest of the party, the group attached copies of results sheet as provided by NEC.

Attached also in the petition are videos of the congress held on September 4, 2021 at the local government party secretariat in Yola.