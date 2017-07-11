Adamawa APC lauds North-east govs, endorses zonal leadership

By Muazu Abari Yola Th e Adamawa state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), local government party chairmen and its major stakeholders which include, Governor Bindow Jibrilla, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and all its elected representatives at both state and national levels have commended the North east APC governors for ceding the position of the party’s national vice chairman to the state. Th ey made their position known yesterday at a press conference in Yola, at the state party secretariat, where they unanimously endorsed the appointment of Comrade Mustapha Salihu, from Adamawa state as the new APC

national vice chairman Northeast Addressing journalists in Yola, APC chairman, Alh.Ibrahim Bilal fl anked by party chairmen from the 21 local government areas and other stakeholders also commended the party national secretariat for the decision, stressing that, the appointment will go a long way to reposition the party in the zone. Th ey described the new national vice chairman as a true party man who has contributed greatly to the successes and victories of the party at all levels and assured the new leadership of their continued supports, loyalty and prayers to enable him succeed in his new assignment. It would be recalled that the position of the party national vice chairman Northeast was made vacant following the appointment of the former occupant of the position Babachir David Lawal, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), by President Muhammadu Buhari without replacement until now.