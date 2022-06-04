‘Adamawa APC may lose Michika/Madagali Rep seat if…’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been warned that it may be heading for failure if Hon Ayuba Joseph Kwada (Depolis) was allowed to contest for the House of Representatives seat of Michika/Madagali federal constituency in Adamawa state.

In a petition to APC leadership in the state, an aspirant, Mrs Anna Sini, alleged that Kwada, who won the ticket, is a registered member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presently representing Michika constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

She said Kwada was disqualified from contesting the primary election by the screening committee because he has not regularised his membership with the APC.

Mrs Sini, who polled 45 votes at the primary election, claimed that four of her votes were manipulated and given to Kwada by party officials.

Sini said a disqualified party member cannot contest an election, because the victory could be successfully challenged and claimed in court by the opposition.

“Kwada’s disqualification by the screening committee of APC and his present status as an updated member of the.PDP will make APC have a fruitless effort, if he wins the 2023 election”, she stated.

Sini, therefore, urged the Adamawa APC to act swiftly by retrieving the ticket from Kwada and give it to her, being the second aspirant with the highest votes.

