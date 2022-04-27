Adamawa assembly declares lawmaker’s seat vacant over defection to APC

After few days of speculations, Adamawa state House of Assembly has finally declared the seat of a member representing Michika constituency, Ayuba Kwada, vacant over his defection from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The House took the decision at its sitting presided over by Speaker Aminu Iya Abbas, Wednesday. It took the decision barely one week after the defection of the lawmaker due to irreconcilable differences with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Raising the issue, the deputy speaker, Pwamiakeino Mackondo, drew the attention of his colleagues to Section 109 of the 1999 constitution as amended which clearly stated that any lawmaker who defects from his party to another party before the expiration of his tenure should have his seat vacated.

He consequently urged the speaker to do the needful as stipulated in the constitution.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Abbas, who presided over the sitting said going by the provision of the constitution and the documents presented which include videos, he has a responsibility to protect the constitution and declare the seat of the lawmaker vacant.

Shedding more light on this, the chairman, House Committee on Media and member representing Gombi constituency, Kefas Japheth, justified the decision of the House for declaring the seat vacant, saying it is the position of the constitution.

