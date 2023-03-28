Adamawa: Binani petitions INEC, urges review of election results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa state, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), has called for equity, fairness and justice from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the governorship poll results in the state.

Specifically, the gubernatorial hopeful asked INEC to review the results of the March 18 poll in a number of local government areas, and outrightly cancel that of Fufore LGA.

The lawmaker believes if election reviews were conducted in Enugu, Abia and Doguwa Constituency of Kano state, nothing stops the commission from carrying out same exercise in the state.

She made her position known as INEC announced April 15 date for the Adamawa, Kebbi governorship and all outstanding and inconclusive elections.

But speaking in a statement Monday in Abuja, Binani said she had petitioned INEC to further press home her demands for a review of the Adamawa results.

“My lawyer has submitted a petition to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu calling for a review of the election results of the 18 March Governorship election in a number of Local Government Areas in Adamawa State.

“We are aware INEC ordered reviews for Abia and Enugu Governorship results. A similar review was also done in Doguwa Constituency in Kano State in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“My lawyer has similarly applied to the commission for a Certified True Copy of the Bio-modal Verification Authentication System (BVAS) used for 18” March, 2023 for Adamawa State elections.

“This is as a result of series of actions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Governor of Adamawa, and other persons in disrupting the elections, causing violence, tearing of result sheets, intimidation and harassment of both voters and INEC officials, non-accreditation of thousands of voters by non-use of BVAS, fraudulent upload of state Assembly Constituency results on Governorship IREV, beating of some APC returning officers which caused the hospitalization in Yola of Mallam Ahmadu .J. Hausa, Ward Chairman of Songgari for four days,” the statement said.

On Fufore, the APC standard bearer called for total cancelation of results from the local government area.

“There was also the collation of results at Police Station in Fufore to favour PDP under duress. We therefore call for total cancellation of results from the Local Government Area.

“The case for Adamawa State is not in any way different from places where reviews were undertaken.

“lt is for this reason that | am asking for equity, fairness and justice as guaranteed by the 2022 Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

PDP raises the alarm

In a related development, the PDP Monday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the APC to manipulate the Adamawa state governorship election in Binani’s favour.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that certain APC members had compromised INEC officials in the state to further manipulate the outcome of the poll.

Ologunagba said the final tabulation of results from the Polling Units across the state showed the PDP candidate was in a clear lead with 31,299 lawful votes above the candidate of the APC.

According to the PDP Publicity scribe, “the APC pressured INEC to cancel results in 69 Polling Units citing over-voting but with the clandestine intention of manipulating the re-run election in favor of the APC candidate.

“The APC candidate has been allegedly boasting that she has the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and Returning Officer for the election who she reportedly claims are willing to manipulate the election results in her favor, notwithstanding the votes by the people of Adamawa State.

“Such reported boasting by the APC candidate is in complete effrontery to the democratic right and Will of the people of Adamawa State to choose their leaders. This is evident of the arrogance, contempt, and disdain to which the APC holds the people of the Adamawa State.

“It has come to the knowledge of our Party that the APC and its candidate, having realized that they cannot defeat Governor Fintiri in the 69 Polling Units, given his popularity and determination of the people, are now putting pressure on INEC to alter already collated and declared results in other Polling Units where no cases of malpractice or disruption of election took place.

“The PDP alerts the people of Adamawa of fresh plots by the APC, its hired agents, and compromised officials of INEC to alter and cancel the already declared results in 21 Local Government Areas where elections have been concluded and declared.

“This is part of APC’s plot to facilitate the manipulation and/or alteration of the already declared results in favor of the APC candidate against the expressed Will of the people.

“The PDP has evidence of reported complicity of the Adamawa State REC Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, in which he was allegedly caught on tape directing the Electoral Officer of Fufore Local Government Area in the Hausa Language to alter results in favor of the APC governorship candidate.

“This action by the Adamawa REC is reprehensible, sacrilegious, profane, and unbecoming of an Electoral Officer. INEC should therefore immediately relieve Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari as the State Resident Electoral Commissioner and hand him over to the Police for a thorough investigation and prosecution.

“The PDP in very strong terms cautions INEC and the APC not to, under any circumstance or guise whatsoever, tamper with the results already announced and declared at the Polling Units where the election has been concluded and Returns made by the Returning Officers without any reported case of disruption or cancellation.

“The people of Adamawa State already know the figures from the Polling Units as announced by INEC. Any attempt by the APC and INEC officials to tamper with the results already declared is a clear recipe for crisis.

“The PDP is firmly on the ground in Adamawa State. Our Party and Candidate, Governor Fintiri are in clear lead and we are ready for the re-run election in the 69 Polling Units already announced to the whole world by the INEC Returning Officer.”

Polls hold April 15

Meanwhile, INEC Monday announced that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections would take place Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said this in a statement in Abuja.

Oyekanmi said: “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”

Blueprint reports that in Kebbi and Adamawa states, the governorship elections were declared inconclusive by INEC and supplementary elections scheduled to hold in some polling units in both states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, had last Saturday assured protesting women at the commission’s headquarters in respect of the Adamawa election that a new date for the supplementary election that would be “credible and transparent” would be announced soon.

