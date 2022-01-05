Adamawa: Binos splashes constituents with more empowerment tools

The senator representing Adamawa South, Binos Dauda Yaroe, has distributed another set of empowerment tools to the people of his constituency and party officials in his senatorial district geared towards bringing succour to his people.

This is coming few months after two previous empowerment programmes, where he availed his constituents with various water projects and free medical outreach carried out in six out of the nine local governments that make up his senatorial district.

So far, over 50,000 of them have benefited, with the remaining local governments of Shelleng and Lamurde waiting for their turn any moment from now.

The items distributed include motorcycles, deep freezers, water pumps, sprayers, sewing machines, grinding machines, fertilizers among other items distributed to all categories of people in the district.

Speaking at the event in Mayo Belwa, Senator Binos expressed concern over the attitude of some people who are fond of selling their empowerment tools, advising his constituents to shun such attitudes and instead use the items for their own benefit and that of their families.

According to him, his decision this time around to include party officials and other supporters who contributed to his victory was to appreciate them for their sacrifices and efforts which led to his victory, assuring that he would not let them and the entire people of his senatorial district down but will keep on the good work of bringing dividends of democracy to his people.

Also speaking, Adamawa state PDP Chairman, Barrister AT Shehu, commended the senator for the good work he has been doing at the National Assembly, noting that since 1999, the people of the senatorial district have elected various senators but none has performed like Binos and encouraged him not to relent in his efforts to give his people effective and result-oriented representation.

