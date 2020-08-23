Adamawa CAN chair COVID-19 positive, seeks prayers

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa state chapter, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, has tested positive to COVID-19.

Bishop Mamza, in a press statement made available to journalists in Yola, Sunday, called on the people of the state and all Nigerians to pray for him and all those who tested positive to the pandemic.

He further appealed to all and sundry to observe all COVID-19 protocols and take all precautionary measures to help stop the spread of the virus in the interest of all.

Bishop Mamza, who is also a member of the state COVID-19 containment committee, also encouraged Nigerians to make themselves available for COVID-19 testing if the need arises, stressing that the virus is not a death sentence as erroneously believed by some people.

He added that with this development he has wended into isolation and started treatment.

The Bishop public outing was last week Thursday at the quarterly executive council meeting of CAN at the association’s state secretariat in Yola.