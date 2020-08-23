Adamawa CAN chair COVID-19 positive, seeks prayers

August 23, 2020 Muazu Abari News 0



Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa state chapter, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, has tested positive to COVID-19.

Bishop Mamza, in a press statement made available to journalists in Yola, Sunday, called on the people  of the state and all Nigerians  to pray for him and all those who tested positive to the pandemic. 

He further appealed to all and sundry to observe all COVID-19 protocols and take all precautionary measures  to help stop the spread of the virus in the interest of all. 

Bishop Mamza, who is also a member of the state COVID-19 containment committee, also encouraged Nigerians to make themselves available  for COVID-19 testing  if the need arises, stressing  that the virus is not a death sentence as erroneously believed by some people. 

He added that with this development he has wended into isolation and started treatment.

The Bishop public outing was last week Thursday at the quarterly executive council  meeting of CAN  at the association’s state secretariat in Yola. 

You searched: ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*