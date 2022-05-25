Adamawa Central: Speaker beats Bamanga Tukur’s son, clinches PDP ticket

The Speaker Adamawa state House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Iya Abbas, has emerged as PDP senatorial candidate for Adamawa Central. He polled 125 votes to defeat a former member of the House of Representatives and eldest son of former PDP national chairman, Hon. Awwal Bamanga Tukur and five others.

Announcing the result of the senatorial election for Adamawa Central senatorial district Monday in Yola, chairman of the electoral committee said the speaker scored 125 votes while Hon. Awwal Tukur scored 54 votes.

Others are Hon. Mustapha Ibrahim Babayola, 32 votes and followed by Chubadau Mustapha, who polled 13 votes. Daniel Bwala and Barrister DD Azura scored 4 and 1 votes, respectively.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the announcement of the result, Hon. Aminu Iya Abbas described the election as free, fair and credible and commended the committee for a job well done, which will strengthen the party for victory in the general elections.

He described his emergence as encouraging and victory for all with a promise to carry all his co-contestants and other party stakeholders along.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Sen. Binos Dauda Yaroe, representing Adamawa South senatorial district, has also emerged as PDP candidate, having polled 232 votes to defeat Hon. Prince Peter Fwa, who scored 55 votes.

Also, Rev. Peter Yohanna scored 123 votes to clinch PDP senatorial ticket for Adamawa North, defeating Zira Maigadi, who scored 28 votes while Aji Paul Wampana and Philip Alonga polled 18 and 1 votes, respectively.

