Adamawa Congress: APC is party to beat come 2023 – Wali

The Congress of the Àll Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state has left many people in awe – thousands of party loyalists turned to exercise their rights as statutory or normal delegates.

The gathering at Lamido Cinema in Yola, the state capital, venue of the congress, prompted a party die-hard, stalwart, Barrister Yakubu Wali, to conclude that APC is the party to beat come 2023.

Wali, a PDP stalwart in the state, admitted that APC has surprised him, seeing the mammoth supporters at the congress.

However, Wali expressed dismay over the dearth of major stakeholders at the party congress.

He said their absence sends a wrong signal to their collective mission to capture power from the PDP in the state.

“Looking at the venue of the PDP congress at Ribadu Square featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Boni Haruna and the current Governor Ahmadu Fintiri tells you how they are collaborating to achieve a common goal.

“Imagine seeing former governors Murtala Nyako, Governor Jibralla Bindow, Bala James Ngilari, SGF Boss Mustapha, FCT minister Mohammed Bello, Senator Mana, Senator Binta Masi Garba, Senator Barata, Senator Binani, Senator Cliff, Senator Bello Tukur, Senator Nyako, Nuhu Ribadu, Marten Babale, Dr. Modi Halilu, Saad MC, Senator Zungina, Prof Mamman Tahir, Namdas sitting at Lamido cinema just to observe the exercise of this congress, the message would have been a clear one. APC supporters morale would’ve been boosted to do the right thing.

“I congratulate the newly elected party leaders of our great party. It is my fervent hope that you will all discharge your responsiibilties within the ambit of the provisions of the party’s constitution and thefear of God”, he said.