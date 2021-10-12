Adamawa First Lady donates to sick women, girls in Yola hospital

Adamawa first lady, Hajiya Lami Fintiri, has donated beverages to sick women and girls currently on admission at the Yola Specialist Hospital, as part of activities marking this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

Speaking at the event, a 13- year-old Rabi Zakari from the Government Day Secondary School Jimeta, who represented the First Lady at the event, said the gesture was in commemoration of the 2021 international day for girl child, geared towards drawing global attention to the plight of the girl child.

She further expressed concerns over increasing rate of abuses against girl child and called for new strategies to address the menace, while making a case for more female teachers in schools across the state and equal opportunity to access basic and quality education.

“We the girls in Adamawa need government protection from cases of rape and other forms of abuses done to girls in Adamawa state. We need more female teachers in our schools and separate toilets. We need equal opportunity to access basic and quality education,” she said.

Also speaking, UNICEFF education consultant, Mr. Joel Jutum, represented by Hajiya Zainab Sale, said the event was targeted at building consciousness in the girl-child and empowering them with knowledge as well as exposing to skills to enable them make positive impacts.

According to him, 50 girl-child from 5 local government areas in the state were trained on digital innovation out of which10 who excelled were selected.

The Chief Medical Director of Yola Specialist Hospital, Dr. Wadinga Dauda, thanked the First Lady for her commitment towards the plight of the gir- child in the state, noting that she has always been rendering assistance to the girl-child in the state, urging her not to relent.