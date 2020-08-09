Adamawa flyovers: FRSC extends working hours of personnel

Traffic diversion in some strategic places within Yola the state capital is expected to last for several months due to ongoing construction of two flyovers with underpass and interchange roads.

There is also construction of township roads and the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) Adamawa state command has extended its closing time by one hour in order to control traffic congestion in the state.

This was disclosed by the Sector Commandant of FRSC, Mr. Isaac Ocheja Ameh, in an interview with journalists in Yola at the weekend.

Mr. Ameh unveiled some of the measures taken by the command to mitigate the effect of the gridlock brought about by the closure of some strategic roads within the state capital.

He stated that the working hours of the personnel have been extended to 6pm instead of 5pm taking into consideration that markets in the state and most places of work usually close around that time. This will enable his personnel to control the large traffic usually experienced around that time.

He said since the flagging off of the projects and commencement of work, the command has been deploying not less than 50 marshals to various diversion points among many other measures to reduce the effect of the gridlock on motorists and other commuters.

He appealed to the residents of the state capital to comply with all road signs and other traffic regulations to reduce accidents and bear with all the inconveniences created by the blocking of major roads and diversion as it is done in the overall interest of the public.