Adamawa govt distributes 153 tractors to farmers

Adamawa state governor, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla, has said his administration has distributed a total of 153 tractors to farmers across the state.

Jibrilla, who spoke over the weekend at the 2018 Farmers’ Day celebration in Mayo-Belwa local government area of the state, also disclosed that his government was in partnership with some Chinese

investors to build rice factories in the state.

He said: “On our part, in an effort to also boost agriculture in the state, we have distributed over 153 tractors to the practicing farmers across the state. Farmers who have never benefited from this kind of

gesture in the past and they are here to attest to this. I wish to state again that we will continue to take care of them.

“We also distributed raining and dry season fertilizers to these practicing farmers and we have a plan in place to give loans to youths who wants to join agriculture but lack the capital to do so.

“We are partnering with some Chinese investors and we will bring them to build some rice factories here and I want to promise the good people of Mayo-Belwa that the first of such factory will be built here in Mayo-Belwa.”

The governor appealed to businessmen in the state to help develop the sector by establishing agricultural factories like it was done inother states.

Jibrilla, however, stated that Nigerians and will eternally be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the good work in every sector especially agriculture.

According to Bindow, it is was an insightful leadership move by President Buhari to put in all the necessary infrastructure required to revive agriculture in the country and further urged Nigerians to go back to farm.

“Agriculture has been a key area of Nigeria’s economy long before we discovered oil. It is in this regard, the president has done everything possible to help farmers across the country and today majority of Nigerians are doing very well with their farming,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.