Adamawa guber: Bishop rallies support for Ribadu

Former anti-corruption czar and pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has been described as a man with extra ability that will bring the desired socio-economic and political development of Adamawa state.

The presiding Bishop of Church in Grace International, aka, Freedom Cathedral Numan, Rev Hebron Christopher Nzonzou, said Ribadu is the only man that has what it takes to serve the people of Adamawa well.

Nzonzou said this when they had an interface discussion with Honourable Chubado Tijjani Bappi alongside other Christian friends in Yola yesterday..

According to him, Nuhu Ribadu is innocently being blackmailed by politicians in Adamawa state who are uncomfortable with his rising political profile.

He said the intimidating credential of the corruption fighter makes politicians with shallow thinking to spread fake news against the governorahip hopeful.

Ñzonzou said Ribadu’s leadership leadership acumen are beyond description as it is of global reckoning, making it easy for him to bring massive development to the people of Adamawa state.

“I was privileged to meet with Ribadu, and since then my perception about has changed. I now see him as a lover of humanity, irrespective of religion or tribe. He is truly not what people think, he has a principle of selfless service to humanity, especially the people of Adamawa state.

“I’m now one of Ribadu’s canvassers. I love my state and the person to work for the state better is Mallam Nuhu Ribadu,

“Nuhu is a good man. He is not a fanatic. Though a devout Muslim, his exposure in life has sharpened him with better understanding of life and humanity. So, it is just the business of idle politicians with nothing to offer going around with fake news against this great Nigerian.

Nzonzou advised the people of the state never to accept any campaign of calumny against Ribadu, urging the Christian community to see him as a man who can rescue the state.

